Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Truist Financial lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.93.
Roku Stock Performance
Roku stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $161.56.
Insider Transactions at Roku
In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.