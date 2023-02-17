USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,187.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

About USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.