Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DYNDF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Dye & Durham stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

