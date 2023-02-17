Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,552,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.