Brent Billinger Sells 4,537 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Billinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of Sanmina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

