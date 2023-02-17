Brent Billinger Sells 4,537 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Brent Billinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of Sanmina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48.
Sanmina Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SANM stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
