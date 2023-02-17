SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 8,657 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $1,273,617.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,056,108.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $150.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

