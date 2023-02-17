Oppenheimer Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $200.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $172.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $5,088,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.