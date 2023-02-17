Barclays Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $176.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.31.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.