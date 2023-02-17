17,042 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 932,698 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orange by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 684,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

