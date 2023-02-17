Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,857 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.