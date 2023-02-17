Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

