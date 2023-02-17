Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $156,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ORI opened at $26.36 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.