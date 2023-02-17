Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,602 shares in the company, valued at $40,056,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

