Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Industrias Peñoles stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

