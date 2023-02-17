Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 6,144 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337 over the last three months. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JOBY opened at $4.46 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

