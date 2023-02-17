Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Robert W. Baird

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $226.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $205.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.37. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

