Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $173,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $71,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.9 %

Under Armour stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

