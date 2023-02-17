15,872 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 127.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

