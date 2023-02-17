Greenleaf Trust Has $169,000 Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VIV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.6 %

Telefônica Brasil Profile

NYSE:VIV opened at $7.70 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

