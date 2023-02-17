Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $60,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

