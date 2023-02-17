22,199 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.61 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

