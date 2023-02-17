Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,857. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

