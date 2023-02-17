Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth $236,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in NU by 269.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,953 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

