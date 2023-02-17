Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,672 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.74% of FTI Consulting worth $156,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.