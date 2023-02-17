Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

