Benchmark Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $33.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,837,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,978 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

