Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.52. Novonix shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 19,702 shares changing hands.

Novonix Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novonix during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

