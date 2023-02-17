Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $10.83. Mondee shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 3,482 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on MOND. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Mondee Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Mondee
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
Read More
