Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Acquires $26,821,440.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Purple Innovation stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $408.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Purple Innovation by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Purple Innovation Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Craig Hallum raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.