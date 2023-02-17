Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $257.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.68.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $222.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.84.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

