Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of REGN stock opened at $736.33 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
