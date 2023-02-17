Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $736.33 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

