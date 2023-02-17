Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vicinity Centres from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Vicinity Centres has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.