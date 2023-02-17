Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTGY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.24. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

