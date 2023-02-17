The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Sell

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

City Developments Price Performance

CDEVY stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

