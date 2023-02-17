BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Downgraded by Handelsbanken to “Market Perform”

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

BioGaia AB (publ) stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. BioGaia AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile



BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

