BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Downgraded by Handelsbanken to “Market Perform”

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance
BioGaia AB (publ) stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. BioGaia AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile
