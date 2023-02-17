Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Medpace worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $205.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.45% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

