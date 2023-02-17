Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Eagle Materials worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

EXP opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Stories

