California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,056 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Southern Copper by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

