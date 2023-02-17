California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.4 %

ENSG opened at $92.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

