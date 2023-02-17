California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 321,793 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,128 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 321,793 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of UiPath worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $829,745. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.62.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

