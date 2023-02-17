California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 82,350 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,350 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after buying an additional 3,018,176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,040,000 after buying an additional 1,648,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,245,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 1,062,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.11 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

