California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 17,696 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Display worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.10.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.6 %

Universal Display Company Profile

Shares of OLED opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

