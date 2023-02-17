Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kuaishou Technology from 70.00 to 80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $12.50.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.