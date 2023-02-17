Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $187.95 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

