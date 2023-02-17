Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Jiangxi Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

