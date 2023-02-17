Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised Jiangxi Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiangxi Copper (JIAXF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.