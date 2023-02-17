Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

