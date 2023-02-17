Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 770

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 770 ($9.35) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.23) to GBX 770 ($9.35) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 589 ($7.15) to GBX 590 ($7.16) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 589 ($7.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 750 ($9.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lancashire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $678.14.

Lancashire Price Performance

Lancashire stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

