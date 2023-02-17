National Bank Financial Raises Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$17.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LUGDF. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of LUGDF stock opened at C$9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.45. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$11.99.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

