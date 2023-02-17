Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) CEO Donald C. Wood Sells 10,000 Shares

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

FRT opened at $109.82 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

