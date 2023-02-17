Barclays Cuts Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 390

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 397 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.73) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Bank of America cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.50.

LGGNY stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

